Two Laptops And A Mobile Phone: Startup Music From SoundCloud’s Alex Ljung

SoundCloud started in a cafe on a couple of laptops. A few years later, 29-year-old Alex Ljung and his cofounder, Eric Wahlforss, are squeezing 50 employees into an office to oversee a sound-sharing platform used in over a hundred mobile apps. Like many entrepreneurs who love what they do, Ljung wonders why anyone hesitates to found a startup these days. “What’s the worst thing that could happen?” he asks. “You fail and start again.” This is his story.