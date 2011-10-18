What Apple Will And Won’t Share Today

We know what’s happened to Apple recently: The company has released a carefully updated edition of many of its core products, over the course of the last eight months (starting with the iPad 2), culminating in the launch of the iPhone 4S. In between the reveal of this phone and it actually going on sale, legendary Apple CEO and cofounder Steve Jobs passed away, finally losing his protracted battle with cancer and its side effects. The iPhone 4S has become Apple’s best-selling iPhone, and if its sales trajectory continues is tipped to become the hottest selling gadget ever. Some of this will be contained in Apple’s quarterly financial report, explicitly in the figures, some of it is likely to be described in supporting discussions, other features won’t surface.

What’s expected of Apple today is actually fairly typical: Analysts consensus is that Apple’s earnings for the quarter will easily top $29 billion, up over 44% on the same period for 2010. City watchers will be looking at this growth figure, trying to divine if there’s any hint of a larger economic recession contained here–but we can draw some positive vibes from Google’s recent finances which actually bested analyst expectations of a slight slowdown in Google’s revenue growth that was also tipped as an indicator of recession.

In terms of actual sales, Apple’s expected to report significant upticks in its traditional core Mac product line, based on recent statistics that show the Mac gaining market share, and seeing increased sales, even as the rest of the PC market stalls. iPad figures will also fold into this revenue report, as the market expects Apple’s market lead in the tablet game it helped create to continue unchallenged by any serious competition.

iPhone sales are also expected to be strong, despite (or possibly because of) the protracted delay in the arrival of the iPhone 4S, which came after 15 months instead of the habitual 12-month cycle, and the fact that the press spun up an enormous amount of hype about the (then) upcoming device. In terms of actual numbers, figures like 20 to 22 million iPhones, 4 million Macs, and 10 million iPads are expected.

The iPhone 4S went on sale after the last quarter closed, so an upside in the iPhone figures will appear in the next quarter’s results. And that’s actually the fiscal flavor of what’s expected today: Strong performance, with a typical Apple profile of beating market expectations and its own slightly conservative preditcions. In short, it’s business as usual for Apple.

Except that we know that’s not the case. While Steve Jobs and his management team had been carefully maneuvering for his health-related departure from management for some time, and new CEO Tim Cook has to all intents and purposes been running the company for well over a year, the dreaded event has finally happened. We can expect to hear a few words about this during the call…but probably not much. Cook and his team will want to show deference to Jobs, of course, but it’s also critical that they demonstrate cohesion and strength, combined with a definite future direction both in terms of management and the company’s products.