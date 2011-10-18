Anti-Social Media: “Take This Lollipop” Is Your Facebook Profile Through A Psychopath’s Eyes

The stock characters in most horror movies usually spend 88 minutes or so trying to evade a deranged killer, to varying levels of success. Staying alive in such films would prove a lot more difficult, though, if each character’s personal information were as readily available as the average Facebook user’s–and if the deranged killer had Wi-Fi.

Takethislollipop.com is an interactive online experience that brings viewers into the narrative via their Facebook profiles. Released conveniently close to Halloween, this single-serving site makes the idea of “Facebook-stalking” eerily literal.

Powered By Profile Three other smart, interactive uses of your social media data. 1// Mirror

The interactive video from director Masashi Kawamura for Japanese band Sour harvests webcam and social media data to integrate viewer and brand. 2// /The Wilderness Downtown

The most acclaimed bit of social interaction yet, Wilderness Downtown uses Google Maps and HTML5 to create an emotional, immersive video experience for the band Arcade Fire’s “We Used To Wait.” 3// Swedish Public Television

A campaign for the channel makes you, the viewer, a hero in an interactive video that salutes Swedes who pay their public broadcasting fee.

By integrating a highly topical modern fear into tried-and-true horror movie tropes, and adding a personal twist, the creators of Takethislollipop.com have tapped into something spooky that’s bound to hit a nerve. Although Halloween is still two weeks away, it’s doubtful that anyone concerned with privacy in the digital era will see anything more frightening before then.

After allowing the site access to your profile, users click on a blue lollipop which thrusts them into the familiar mise en scene of a horror movie. The camera floats languidly down a dank hallway to the static-punctured strains of a 1950s song about candy shops. In a room at the end of the hall, there’s a man in a sooty undershirt hunched over a computer. He looks like a malnourished Daniel Craig, and he doesn’t seem happy at all.