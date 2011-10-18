Are User Behavior Analytics The Real Predictors Of Customer Engagement?

When it comes to consumer insights, the rise of the social web has been both a blessing and a curse: a blessing because companies now have an unlimited amount of data about their customers at their fingertips; a curse because they have to figure out a way to sift through all of that data to figure out what’s meaningful and what isn’t.

Every Facebook fan page, Twitter profile, and mobile app means that much more data about your customers. And if you’re going to win market share and better engage your customers, you’re going to have to look way beyond clicks and conversions.

Social gaming startups figured it out early. Whether it’s because they we’re chocked full of deeply talented engineers who were able to interpret complex data or because of the hyper growth and hyper competition within the social gaming industry, companies like Zynga were able to rapidly interpret and develop meaningful insights from billions of data events each day. They used customer data to drive engagement, fuel product development, and improve the user experience.

The rise of user behavior dynamics

As more data became available, big brands started to realize they could leverage user behavior dynamics to target their marketing efforts in ways that wouldn’t have been possible even a year or two ago. “There is an immense amount of customer data flowing through the social web–orders of magnitude more than in the ‘pre-social era’ of the Internet,” said Josh Williams, President and Chief Scientist at Analytics firm Kontagent. “By tapping into analytic platforms like Kontagent, businesses now have an unprecedented opportunity to deeply understand and optimize their customer economics. By pulling the very levers that drive effective user acquisition, engagement, retention, and monetization, we are enabling our customers to build stronger businesses by acting on real-time data insights that affect their bottom line.”

Take, for example NoWait, a Pittsburgh-based startup that created an app to simplify the process of waiting for a table at a restaurant. Instead of having to tote around one of those clunky pagers that typically only have a range of 50 feet in any direction, all you need to do is provide your cellphone number. When you’re table is ready, you get a text. Once you’re finished dining, you receive a text asking if you’d like to receive discount offerings from other local restaurants.