The Mainstreaming Of Fair Trade

If you’ve swigged Honest Tea, eaten a spoonful of Ben and Jerry’s, or sipped on a Starbucks drink, chances are that you’ve consumed a Fair Trade product. And while you may not know exactly what it means for a product to be certified Fair Trade, you probably know that it’s a good thing.

You probably also have noticed the proliferation of Fair Trade products recently–there are over 10,000 of them on U.S. store shelves, and in the second quarter of 2011, sales of Fair Trade certified products skyrocketed 63%. After 13 years of existence in the U.S. (it has been around longer in Europe), Fair Trade is going mainstream.

Paul Rice, the CEO of Fair Trade USA (and former Fast Company

cover model), believes that it has taken off for two reasons: an

increase in consumer awareness and concern around social and

environmental issues, and the fact that many people are realizing that

the things they consume can have a large ripple effect.

“You see

this rapidly growing desire for people to know where their stuff came

from,” says Rice. “I think this rising consciousness is leading to a

phenomenon that we call the Conscious Consumer. Depending on whose data

you read, that consumer segment is anywhere from 15% to 40% of American

adult shoppers.” This is a group that is looking for socially and

environmentally responsible products on a daily basis–and they’re

willing to pay a little bit more (a five to 10 cent premium) for a

product that makes them feel good.

On the corporate side, Fair

Trade certification has grown because of an awareness of the

ramifications of being caught with a supply chain that’s reliant on,

say, child labor. Companies all see that the Fair Trade label offers a

degree of distinction, especially for the ever-growing Conscious

Consumer segment. “Companies are increasingly rethinking how they

approach global supply chains and looking for more traceability and more

transparency, and that’s what Fair Trade does,” says Rice.

The concept of Fair Trade is simple: Fair Trade USA works with U.S. companies to audit and ensure that their products are compliant with international Fair Trade standards. Farmers who produce Fair Trade certified products receive a fair price for their labor, don’t have to deal with middlemen who skim money off the top of transactions, follow stringent environmental standards, and invest premiums from sales in community development.