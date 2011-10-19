The Ad Men Behind Occupy George, Occupy Wall Street Infographics Printed On Dollar Bills

As the Occupy Wall Street protests gain steam, their message is being broadcast to more people, via news stories, social media, and word of mouth. Yet it’s still been something of a slow process. But, as the protests occupy more and more physical space, two ad creatives have found a way to occupy a more metaphorical realm, and potentially spread the message of wealth disparity much farther: They’re occupying U.S. currency.

Occupy George is a series of five stamps that place an infographic about earnings disparities and how wealth is distributed in America directly on the most famous symbol of wealth itself. The project has been pulling all-nighters for about a week, printing on more $1 bills, and then exchanging them at Occupy Wall Street protests, getting more bills to modify each time.

“We feel like just the hard solid facts on the economic disparity in

America speak for themselves so brilliantly,” says “Ivan,” one of the

minds behind the project. “We feel like it would be really tough to not

be moved to take action or support the movement if you were confronted

with them.”

“Ivan,” created Occupy George with his partner “Andy.” Both men who work in

advertising but sometimes turn to creative projects that serve the

public good as an antidote to spending all day toiling for corporate

America. They’ve consulted legal experts and are sure that defacing

bills is 100% legal (as long as you don’t mess with the serial numbers

or the denominations of the bills themselves), but they still prefer to

remain anonymous. They’ve worked on other culture jamming projects in

the past, like the Deprofiler,

a generic white-person mask that Arizona Hispanics could wear to

protect themselves from the state’s law allowing the police to search

suspected illegal immigrants.