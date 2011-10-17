What It Takes To Get A Job At Google

Dying to work at Google? So, apparently, is everyone else in the world–which is why South African job-search firm JobVine put together this handy infographic on what to expect if you’re one of the million people who apply to the search giant each year.
Read on to discover the (daunting) statistics about your competition, the (enticing) details about your potential salary, and to get a jump on the (mind-bending) sample interview questions. Click here to see a larger version.
Infographic by JobVine Job Search