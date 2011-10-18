Websense Is Facebook’s Bug (And Spam) Exterminator

Facebook is a tricky place to play spam cop. Its whopping user base, and status as a global hangout where people connect–and share, share, share!–makes it a prime target for malicious attacks by spammers, phishers, and other web mischief makers.

A few weeks ago, Facebook became a safer place when it entered a formal partnership with Websense, a security company, and enlisted its ThreatSeeker Cloud to swat spam. The system checks every external link shared on Facebook. It’s a plum gig for Websense, but it’s also the first time that Facebook has given full access to a security company to check everything that goes up on the social network.

Websense has been working on cybersecurity for 15 years, constructing personal security products for the users of social networks like LinkedIn and Twitter, and various blogs and email servers. It protects documents on and off the cloud for big businesses, and develops products that keep networks safe.

In the past, Facebook (and companies like Google and Mozilla) have invited independent “exterminators” to make their sites and services bug-free. Non-Facebook employees who are security experts, for example, were invited to pick at Facebook’s innards and won rewards for spotting kinks in the system’s code as part of the company’s Bug Bounty program. Three weeks after their most recent “bug-a-thon” started, Facebook had paid out $40,000 in “bounties.”

To be fair, these security experts were working on a different class of bug, not spam or phishing issues necessarily–bug hunters were looking for systemic snags in the architecture of the code which would let security threats creep in and personal information seep out.

Websense’s role is to protect Facebook users from deliberate attacks introduced by users as external links. Because it has access to every link posted, ever, this approach decreases the risk of spam attacks getting out of hand, and offers a heightened level of security that could make the social network uniquely attractive to businesses who want to use it connect with customers but hesitated to do so because of security issues in the past.