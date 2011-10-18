RIM Needs To Stop Researching And Get Its BBM, A** In Motion

It has not been a good year (or three) for Research In Motion. Last week, to focus on the most recent missteps first, RIM’s core BlackBerry service catastrophically collapsed in Europe, parts of the Middle East, and Africa. Friday, RIM’s CEO Mike Lazaridis issued a pretty personal apology for the error. Yesterday RIM compensated its users for the service failure with $100 worth of apps . Today, RIM’s developer conference begins. Clearly RIM needs to get itself properly in motion and heading in the right direction. Otherwise, a Nokia-like fate awaits the company.

Before peering ahead, let’s refresh what has happened so far. When I got my first edition BlackBerry, it meant that at a critical time when the company I was working for was approaching an IPO, I had an amazingly reliable way to communicate with my office on the move, access my data, and it enabled my then-CEO to email me at 7 a.m., knowing I’d get the email, then call me at 9 a.m. and check on progress. It’s not a joke to say BlackBerrys changed enterprise communications forever. The design of the phones themselves, with a large-ish landscape screen perched atop a physical thumb-friendly(ish) QWERTY keypad and its thumb-dial and icons UI were all part of the success, layered on top of a secure network that meant your communications were safe from prying eyes.

But that was then and this, sadly for RIM, is now. The communications world, unlike RIM, has actually been in motion and has evolved, leaving RIM’s business model looking a little archaic. Chief culprit for putting BlackBerrys in the shadow is the iPhone, of course. Apple’s design was so game-changing, so unusual that it bemused many on its arrival (including Steve Ballmer)…but it has totally altered how consumers think about smartphones. And after iPhone came Android, which swept the smartphone market like a storm, with a thousand slightly different touchscreen-only and keyboard/touchscreen smartphones with capabilities and apps that left BlackBerrys looking crushed.

Yes, RIM’s embraced touchscreens, squeezing its design meme and layering touch utility atop its aging OS core, but it has fluffed its efforts to such an extent it’s trying a whole new tack by buying in an externally developed OS called QNX. It’s a huge gamble, and it’s not rushed to pull this feat off, either–with QNX still en route on phones, and murmurs that it’s not necessarily going to work as smoothly as RIM had hoped. It will arrive on the first real “next generation” BlackBerry devices in 2012, five years after the original iPhone leapfrogged much of RIM’s technology. If QNX is to work, it needs to be smart, new, and come with the support of thousands of app developers–which is why this week’s conference is key.

RIM also flirted with a tablet PC, inspired no doubt by the billions of dollars Apple made, the fact the market was new, and headlines like “enterprise users adopt iPad.” Alas, the PlayBook was flawed, not supporting email at launch, meaning RIM’s core enterprise offering was absent from a device it hoped would rival the iPad and leverage the RIM brand to appeal to an enterprise audience. Its sales are less than stellar.

And then there’s the question of last week’s outage–a technical flaw that isn’t an unknown one: It centered around a switch in its server infrastructure, a simple gate that helps the network know where to shuttle traffic to. But because RIM’s model is all about using its own private infrastructure, shuttling encrypted emails and messages between security-sensitive customers over its own wires rather than the generic Internet, it caused a big problem. Traffic built up, causing other systems to bend and break under the load (which is why the outages eventually spread to the Americas). RIM’s backup systems didn’t work, worsening things.

RIM didn’t say much about the problems at first, attracting customer ire, then CEO Mike Lazaridis made an unusual apology, using YouTube to present a personal message acknowledging the company’s technical and communicative errors–and promising better performance. The technical hitch was fixed, but not before it spurred headlines like this one: “Forget the $100 million: BlackBerry Outage Will Send Users Flocking to iPhone, Android.”