9 Steps To Building A Brand That Breaks Through The Noise

In 30-plus years of branding, there are several points that always get a nod of approval. You know, that moment when those in the room smile and nod with the look of, “Finally, someone said it.” Since we each have only so many hours in day, and time is an increasingly valuable commodity, I thought it would be useful to list out some of the “rules” we use to break rules.

Overcoming the “Same Crap, Different Day” Syndrome

It’s really a matter of viewpoint and having the right tools. As Abraham Maslow said, “When the only tool you own is a hammer, every problem begins to resemble a nail.”

In other words, if all you know is “sell more” you’ll only choose that as your answer. Or “do something crazy” as the only thing that sticks, then you’ll choose that. Yet, branding has a lot of tools that fall underneath its broad umbrella. So knowing the breadth of branding is vital unless you like hammering a lot of nails (and patching up a lot of leaky holes). Which is why businesses like Apple, Harley Davidson, Dyson, Under Armour, and other brand leaders do what they do, leaving their competition scratching their heads in bewilderment.

The company that seeks the ROI without the “I” demonstrates only a surface understanding of doing business today. Yes, you need the monetary investment, but you also need the committed investment of the company into that brand promise and culture.

Design is the alignment, reorganization, and fusing of aesthetics with judgement, tenacity, a touch of rebellion, and the know-how to keep a vision alive and relevant. It’s also the art of saying, “No” and knowing when to implement that right. Merging those skills and disciplines correctly while adhering to the fact that branding is “the art of differentiation” and you can end being the next Apple of your industry.

Another key point is knowing when to change your operating basis as pointed out by Einstein: “We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them.”