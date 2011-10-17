Work Smart: Overcoming The Addiction To “Insecurity Work”

Not long after the launch of a new site, I caught myself endlessly refreshing Twitter, checking sign-up stats and conversions to see how things were progressing. It quickly ate up my entire day. That’s the downside of all the real-time data that we have at our fingertips now–and it’s created what I call “insecurity work.” While this kind of check-in makes you feel momentarily satisfied (multiple times per day), it doesn’t move a project forward or further any of your big goals. Overcoming the addiction of insecurity work requires a combination of awareness, self-discipline, and delegation.

Scott is the author of the national best-selling book Making Ideas Happen and CEO of Behance, a company that develops products and services for creative industries. Behance’s products include the Behance Network, the world’s leading platform for creative professionals to showcase their work, and The 99%, a think tank and annual conference focused on leadership and execution in the creative world.

Get more Work Smart.