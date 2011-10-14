30,000 Feet High And Rising To The Challenge: Staying Productive In The Air

Your time in the air can be really productive. The lack of (most) electronic distractions, combined with being surrounded by strangers, can bring out the best focus in travelers. But only if you plan ahead.

Bring a good laptop–and make sure it’s got the files you need. Be reachable, even by phone, but only for serious situations. And give yourself the space you need to do anything other than be miserable. Here’s how to get those things in order before you’re hundreds of miles from the office.

Bring the right laptop, or go tablet-only

Do some digging, and you’ll find that the average tray table sizes on standard passenger-class airlines are either a closely guarded secret, or just too variable to really sum up. In any case, most airplanes used today don’t have trays designed for laptop use. Especially after the guy in front of you decides to kick back and watch Transformers: Dark of the Moon on his own device.

If you fly a lot and full-on typing is absolutely critical to you during your air time, go with an 11-inch computer to fit nearly any tray, even reclined. The MacBook Air, one of Lenovo’s ultra-portable models, or, if you’re mostly working online and in Google apps, a Chromebook fit the mold. But before you do that, you owe it to yourself to read Marco Arment’s take on laptop size, weight, and power. Consider whether you’re buying the laptop equivalent of a two-door Maserati or monstrous SUV when, in most cases, you want a sensible sedan, and an iPad or small computer as your “bicycle.”

Get the best possible coach seat

Now that you’re being realistic about your table tray, get optimistic about getting the best possible room for your work. Figure out your airline and flight number, but before you book your ticket, visit SeatGuru.com. You’ll get a good read on where the best seats are on your specific model of plane, and you’ll avoid the seats that give the air travel industry its current reputation.

But don’t think the airlines aren’t aware of SeatGuru and the many factors that make up a good seat. Some, like Delta, American, and United, are giving their coach customers with lots of flyer points first picks of those good seats. You’re left to decide, then, whether to avoid them to increase your chances of a better seat, or use all the web and ticket-timing tools at your disposal to join that upper-lower-class group yourself.