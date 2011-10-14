This Week In Bots: Thinking, Charming, Walking, And Life-Saving Droids

He’s extraordinarily engaging–courtesy of camera-equipped eyes, smooth motor drives, and seven degrees of motion. Unlike other androids, like the hyper-realistic Geminoid series , Meka’s looks are deliberately non-realistic, right down to his glowing ears. Would that make you trust it more than a robot that’s creepily realistic?

Meka is intended to design a robot that builds emotional links between humans and the machines themselves, and at the recent Intelligent Robots and Systems event, Professor Sentis of the University of Texas showed off Meka’s most recent iteration.

This week the tech world has been blown-away by Siri, the (slightly) artificially-intelligent voice-activated assistant in Apple’s new iPhone–particularly because the way Siri is programmed makes it able to understand natural language to a certain extent and even understand context, in a limited way. But Siri is nothing compared to the research of Osamu Hasegawa at the Tokyo Institute of Technology. He’s created a system called Self-Organizing Incremental Neural Network, SOINN, which means instead of mutely and un-intelligently following pre-programmed tasks, his Kawada Industrie’s robot called Hiro can actually perceive and interpret information about the real world environment around it, and process existing knowledge, to complete an assigned task.

For example, by training an inquisitive robot like Hiro to do a number of tasks–with the robot querying for help when it’s not sure about something–he thinks it’ll ultimately be possible to ask Hiro to make a cup of tea, and have it share knowledge with a robot in England about how to complete the task (something this robot has learned itself). Such a flexible learning system, coupled with powerful image recognition tech could also let the robot bring you soy sauce to the dining table on request–even if it hadn’t seen soy sauce before.

But Haswgawa is sensitive to the kind of fear such a smart robot could create, and he notes that this tech is already here–so the start of a public debate is necessary.

Korea’s Robo-Dog

We’ve seen a couple of dog-like robots in development–the tech has advantages over more human-like walking ‘bots because the problems of balance and general locomotion are much simpler to solve. Meet another one, SQ1 from South Korea’s SimLab. He’s a technology demonstrator so that the company can perfect the walking software, and iron out any wrinkles in the gait of the dog-bot which is actually a much bigger project on the scale of BigDog himself.