Having Fun With Your Personal Brand

You recognize the importance of building a strong personal brand, otherwise you wouldn’t be reading this blog entry. But have you found a way to make personal branding fun? Quite frankly, branding is much less effective when you view it as an inflexible job, something that you have to do on a regular basis. Your audience will identify branding that feels forced and artificial, and are going to be more attracted to a brand that appears genuine, vibrant, and fun. So how can you make your personal branding fun?

1) Make sure that your brand represents your personality and your interests. If you asked your friends to describe you, how would they do it? Would they note your intensity, your sense of humor, your attention to detail? Whatever the case may be, make sure that your brand reflects who you are. That way, whether it is on Twitter or in face-to-face conversation, you can be yourself without contradicting your brand.

2) Share your hobbies. Are you a big sports fan? (If you follow me on Twitter, you know that I am a Florida Gator fan!) Are you into coin collecting? Poker? Whatever they may be, make your hobbies part of your brand–because talking about your hobbies is something that you won’t have to force yourself to do!

3) Keep your audience up to date on your latest adventures, whether business or personal. I enjoy sharing pictures of my family via social media. I often mention when I’m out eating at a certain restaurant, or if I’m on my way to a sports event. (Don’t take it too far, though–don’t be the guy who posts pictures of his lunch five times each week!) I also keep my audience up to date on my latest speaking events, and other business projects. It’s fun for me because I enjoy what I do, and therefore I enjoy talking about it. Keep your audience up to date–let them know what you are up to. It’s a great way to build relationships with your audience, and it’s a fun way to use new technology such as Facebook and Twitter!

If branding is a chore, you probably aren’t going to be very effective. Find ways to make it fun. Not only will you spend more time at it, but your audience will be more attracted to the brand you create.

JW Dicks (@jwdicks) & Nick Nanton (@nicknanton) are best-selling authors who consult for small- and medium-sized businesses on how to build their business through Personality Driven Marketing, Personal Brand Positioning, Guaranteed Media, and Mining Hidden Business Assets. They offer free articles, white papers, and case studies at their website. Jack and Nick have been featured in The New York Times