The “iGenius” Of Steve Jobs: “Mythbusters” On The Making Of A Documentary Tribute

You’d think the guys who wrangled President Obama for their show would have at least crossed paths with Steve Jobs. Or that the folks who try to repair a bear-ravaged plane with only duct tape could make anything happen (hello time machine!).

Alas, no. But this Sunday, Mythbusters Adam Savage and Jamie Hyneman do get to help the Discovery Channel honor his memory by hosting a one-hour tribute, iGenius: How Steve Jobs Changed the World, premiering Oct. 16 at 8pm ET/ PT. On the show, Savage and Hyneman guide viewers through archival footage and commentary from such luminaries as NBC News’ Tom Brokaw, theoretical physicist Michio Kaku, and Stevie Wonder, about their encounters with the Apple co-founder and CEO, and how his technology impacted their lives.

“We’re both so honored to be doing this, although sad about the circumstances that lead to its coming about. The world is a little worse for it,” says Hyneman. “I was surprised by amount of adulation for Jobs. He’s acquired the status of deity in the [tech] community.”

Discovery chose Savage and Hyneman as hosts because they share Jobs’s spirit of critical thinking, innovation, and curiosity. After his passing on Oct. 5 from pancreatic cancer and respiratory arrest, Discovery ramped up plans for the program. Savage and Hyneman joined the project last week and only saw the script a few days before the show airs. They filmed their bits over six hours yesterday morning at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, CA.

“We had to leave San Francisco just before 5 am. When the museum opened at 10, we started getting an impromptu audience,” says Savage. “The production is moving very fast. Several teams of editors are working to deliver the documentary on Saturday.”