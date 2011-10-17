Meet China’s Eco Cops

China, the world’s biggest emitter of carbon dioxide, is coming to grips with a serious pollution problem, much

of which is a fallout of its rapid growth as a manufacturing center. After years of growth and increasing pollution, the government began acting to

reverse the trend, and set targets like this five-year plan

announced in March, with goals to cut down on carbon dioxide

emissions, clean up heavy industry, and improve air and water quality.

In addition, companies like Walmart and GE have begun to respond to international

pressure to keep their supply chain healthy and clean, instead of taking advantage of China’s lax environmental and labor rules. But actually implementing the practices set down by the government and big retailer–from interpreting the guidelines to be met, to

implementing without incurring too high a cost–is tricky. To help, a program in China is training sustainable minded hall monitors, who work with factories to find ways to keep their businesses in compliance without busting the bottom line.

Yang Yu is one of these new breed of eco-cops, working at a factory called Fortune Electric in China. Fortune makes transformers and supplies them to international companies like GE as well as Chinese companies closer home. In two years, he’s helped bring Fortune’s carbon emissions down 19%, from 752 tons to 610 tons, made the company more energy efficient, and decreased the time that its workers took off because they were injured.

Yu is a graduate of the Environment, Health and Safety Academy in the Guangdong province in China. It’s headed up by Vermont-based Institute for Sustainable Communities, which partnered with Guangdong’s Sun Yat-sen University to build a course syllabus based on the standards in place at Walmart, GE, Adidas, Honeywell and other companies that have supply partners in China.

Matthew DeGroot, ISC’s senior program officer, tells Fast Company that the idea for the ISC EHS Academy was born when they held a conference of multinational companies to see how their suppliers were responding to company and government-suggested environmental, health and safety standards.

Audits revealed that some suppliers caught on and made the changes to keep up with the stipulations. But, the vast majority tried to find a way around them. “When we asked companies what made the difference, they all said the same thing,” DeGroot said. It came down to a star EHS trainee. “There’s a champion in the factory who gets it, who understands not just the technical aspects but also has the management ability to see how EHS fits into the businesses plan,” that person “really knew how to engage everyone from CEO to floor worker with that skill set.”