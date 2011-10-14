RIP Google Buzz, Occupy Wall Streeters Not Evicted, Google Plans Music Store, Samsung’s New Phone Due Oct. 19

RIP Google Buzz . Google has announced a “fall sweep” of services to be shuttered over the coming months. Failed social media solution Google Buzz will be disappearing, as will Jaiku, iGoogle’s social features and the University Research Program for Google Search. As previously announced, boutiques.com and like.com will be subsumed into Google Product Search. One more beloved Google service, Google Labs, will be shuttered at end of day. —NU

–Updated 2:15 p.m. EST

#OccupyWallStreet-ers Not To Be Evicted. Owners of Zuccotti Park, the center of New York’s Occupy Wall Street protests, have decided against evicting Occupy Wall Street protestors to clean their property. They had requested a police escort for this cleanup, but withdrew that request last night, causing protestors to rejoice and Twitter to reel. —NS

–Updated 7:30 a.m. EST

Wiretap Affair Could Oust Murdochs. A key shareholder group is maneuvering to oust Rupert Murdoch and his two sons from the management of News Corp., calling for the board to eject the men and for an independent investigation into the phone hacking scandal–the aftereffects of which are still echoing around the world. –KE

iPhone 4S Intial Sales Could Reach 4M. As Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak assumes first place in a line to buy an iPhone 4S from a local Apple store, analysts are predicting that demand for the device is so high it could even result in sales up to 4 million units in the first weekend (though most estimates say 2-3)–breaking records as it goes. –KE

–Updated 6:45 a.m. EST