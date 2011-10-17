Eve Blossom Is Building A Beautiful Supply Chain

Eve Blossom, a former architect and a business school dropout, is using her design skills to reinvent the supply chain, starting with the textiles industry. Her company, Lulan Artisans, is generating profits for itself and for some 650 weavers, dyers, spinners and finishers around the world–including in Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, Vietnam and India.

Here’s what drove and drives Blossom to make that material change…

Roots: Before starting her own business, Blossom worked as a trained architect and designer in Vietnam. Her primary charge there was to renovate French villas. Then, she witnessed something atrocious.

In a hotel bar in Hanoi, a European man spoke explicitly about his plans later that night to be “with a Vitenamese girl,” and about “wanting a virgin.” Unaware that Blossom could understand the language he was speaking, the man practically boasted that the girl’s father had arranged everything, and the girl was just six years old. Sickened by this, Blossom tried with great urgency to intervene, but she could not change the outcome for the girl, she laments.

Research: After her chilling encounter, Blossom began to research human trafficking. According to Free The Slaves, a nonprofit advocacy group, some 27 million people are being held as slaves for sex or forced labor at any one time in the world. Global profits from this illegal trade are unknown, but estimated by the International Labor Organization to reach around $39 billion a year.

Blossom says her research confirmed something she already knew, at heart:

“Artisans were at risk, not being paid fair trade or for what they are worth. This has profound repercussions on their lives and ours. Prevention is key. When there’s job creation and an economic choice in a community, there’s less risk of them falling into human trafficking. When people can achieve a good quality of life, and find stable jobs, they don’t tend to sell their children, for example, or to take jobs in the city or in another country with somebody that they don’t know well. To prevent people from making these devastating decisions is a matter of respecting the work of others…”

Redesign: Dedicated to solving the problems at the center of human trafficking, in 2004 Blossom started Lulan Artisans as a for-profit, social venture that connects buyers, producers, and designers. Today, the company helps artisans sell their expertise, textiles, and other goods to interior designers and general consumers online and in showrooms. Some of Lulan’s product is sold at the famed New York City store ABC Carpet & Home.