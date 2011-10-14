Zendesk CEO Mikkel Svane: Complaints Are Good for Business

Right now, Mikkel Svane is sitting at the helm of an incredibly successful company. Zendesk, established in 2007, is a cloud-based help desk software company with over 10,000 clients in 100 countries ranging from Animoto and IKEA, to the Denver Broncos and Zappos. To serve 30 million end users every day (and counting!) Zendesk recently added an office in Australia and a development center in Denmark.

Part of the reason for the success is that the technology speaks for itself. For instance, Yammer came to Zendesk because the software has built-in, two-way integration with leading CRM systems. The other part is that Zendesk’s core values of authenticity, transparency, “customer enlightenment and help desk bliss,” align with those in their own business’ DNA, says Svane.

He may make leading a thriving startup look like a cakewalk–but it isn’t. And not just because growing a business during a global recession is challenging. Last year the company Svane built to handle customer complaints found itself on the receiving end of a cacophony of bitter criticism from its own clients.

Zendesk launched a series of new features and changed its cost structure last May and alerted its customers via its blog and email. The response was immediate outrage. Comments on the Zendesk blog ranged from, “An increase of 74%? Seriously??!!!” to, “This seems extortionate, we are facing a 100%+ increase, what are you playing at Zendesk.”

Svane tells Fast Company that in hindsight, he can see why they were upset. “The problem wasn’t as much in the pricing and plans, the problem was for the customers it was all too complicated and they lost confidence in us.” (Sound familiar?)