Google Posts $9.72B In Revenue, CBS, Time Warner Sign Netflix Deal, Romney Attacks Obama Over Piracy

Zynga Reveals More About Its IPO Plans . In a newly amended IPO prospectus social gaming pioneer Zynga revealed that they have chosen to go public, perhaps not surprisingly, on the Nasdaq exchange. The filing also revealed exactly how much control of the company CEO Mark Pincus holds. As noted by Wall Street Journal that’s 38.5% of the company’s voting power. —LK

Waste Management Invests In Recyclebank. Waste Management is investing an undisclosed amount in RecycleBank, a brand that rewards people with discounts and deals for recycling. As part of the investment, RecycleBank’s rewards program will be made available to Waste Management’s 20 million North American customers. —AS

Google Q3 Revenue Hits $9.72 Billion. Google announced its third quarter earnings, and as Larry Page boasted in a company earnings call, the search giant hit huge revenues of $9.72 billion, up 33% year over year–and far more than analysts had forecasted. Page also was excited to talk about the company’s product success, commenting on how well Chrome, Android, and Google+ are doing. The company’s social network and Facebook competitor, he said, had already reached 40 million users.

Time Warner, CBS Sign Exclusive Streaming Deal With Netflix. According to New York Times media guru Brian Stelter, beleaguered Netflix has reportedly just signed a very big content agreement. CBS and Time Warner have agreed to an exclusive four-year streaming deal for their television programs. Terms of the deal, which appears to include everything from HBO to The Big Bang Theory, are undisclosed. –NU

Romney Attack Ad Bashes Obama Piracy Policy. A new Mitt Romney attack ad takes on Chinese piracy of software and iPhones. The very nerd-centric commercial implies that the Obama administration has been soft on intellectual property laws. –NU

–Updated 11:10 a.m. EST

Angry Birds Maker Plans Happy $1B 2012 IPO. Rovio, maker of the insanely popular Angry Birds casual game line, is said to be planning its IPO as soon as 2012, and could be worth “a bit north of a billion dollars.” The suggestion came from its chief marketing officer, meaning the news is pretty much straight from the horse’s or bird’s mouth. –KE