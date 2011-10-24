Stumbling Up The Ladder: Ad Agencies Neglect Their Brightest Prospects

Imagine that you’re a young writer working for a big ad agency. You go into a client meeting. Present some work. It doesn’t go brilliantly. You’re not entirely sure what you should have done differently. You ask your boss. He looks at you in frustration and sputters, “Act more senior!”

Hands on our hearts, this really happened. (That writer continued: “But no one explained to me exactly what that was. Did they mean go golfing all morning and then take a three-hour lunch?”) In ad land, learning by blowing off arms and legs has become the norm. A casual reliance on trial and error (and its kinder cousin, osmosis) has replaced any kind of formal training just about everywhere you look.

Once upon a time, ad agencies prided themselves on the education they offered. Ogilvy called itself the “teaching hospital of agencies.” The quality of training could tip the scales when people were deciding where to work. But that was before chronic fear of recessions, ever-shrinking margins, and energy solely focused on the next quarter, redefined staff development as a “frill.”

In 2003, we began to see that people at every level were stalling, stumbling fitfully up the ladder, or out the door. So we decided to start Ask Jancy, an online advice column where anyone (creative, account service, marketers) from anywhere (U.S., U.K., Israel, Poland, Japan, Australia, Turkey) could ask two creative directors (Janet, Nancy–that’s us) anything (how do I get a promotion, how do I sell my idea to a brutal client, how do I get over my stage fright?). From the hour the column went live, the response was huge and the issues clearly universal. Nine years and a book later (Pick Me), the questions keep coming.

Ask Jancy was a response to our sense that the industry was losing its way as the people became fewer and the workload heavier. No time for talking, no money for teaching. Leaving all the working stiffs to figure it out. Sink or swim.

Well, it’s taken awhile (things first took a dive in the early 90’s and never recovered), but the chickens have come home to roost. Agencies are losing status as go-to thought leaders because frankly, leadership is in short supply. Clients are parceling out their projects to consultants and ‘specialists.’ The best and brightest grads aren’t choosing advertising the way they used to, nor taking it as seriously as other talent-based businesses.