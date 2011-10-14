An Illustrated Guide To Our Session At Chicago Ideas Week

Click to enlarge

For those of you who missed Fast Company‘s sold-out session on creativity at Chicago Ideas Week, don’t worry. We’ve got you covered. The talented folks at Ink Factory Studio (motto: “You talk. We draw. It’s awesome”) were on hand at the Museum of Contemporary Art, with colored markers in hand, taking imaginative notes in real time as our speakers discussed rethinking and reinventing everything from health care to sports to architecture with me and senior editor Emily Biuso. Here are some annotations to the sketches:

“Make no little plans” — Alex Kotlowitz included this quote from Chicago architect extraordinaire Daniel Burnham in a wonderful story on the essence of Chicago after we named it our city of the year a couple of years ago. I thought that really set the tone for the day’s speakers. Carol Ross Barney, one of our panelists and an excellent architect in her own right, told me the next part of the quote after the event: “Make no little plans. They have no magic to stir men’s blood. and probably will themselves not be realized.”

“The Sea of Sameness”–That’s how Jeff Semenchuk, Hyatt Hotel’s new (and first) chief innovation officer and a veteran of Citibank and Pfizer, referred to the mediocrity that creeps in, particularly at big companies, as they get used to business as usual and stop taking chances and distinguishing themselves from the competition.

“High, performing field trips” — Robin Willner, vice president of global community affairs at IBM, shared how its corporate service corps sends 500 top performers every year to remote markets for four-month stints to help the locals solve problems. It’s a double win: Employees are stimulated by the new experience, and they get invaluable experience problem-solving in the field while introducing those countries to IBM.