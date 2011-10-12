What Larry Page Will And Won’t Reveal On Thursday’s Google Earnings Call

Google is expected to deliver strong second quarter results on Thursday. The company’s position as king of search is sound. Its mobile OS Android is dominating smartphone markets around the world. And in slowly increasing numbers, tablet-makers are delivering stronger tablet PCs that use Android’s latest implementation, a trend that could snip away at Apple’s iPad position. Additionally, Google is exanding the complexity and breadth of its technology and content offerings.

This is the rosy message that Larry Page is expected to deliver. There are just a few small flies in the ointment, however.

Over previous quarterly results, Google has performed well against the average of Wall Street expectations. Based on current thinking, we should see a revenue increas of 30% from a year ago, from Google. The company is actually ahead of its promised goal of recruiting at least 6,200 extra workers before 2012, having hired nearly 4,500 already.

The thing is, that 30% growth is said to represent a slight slow-down in revenue growth, compared to the 32% growth shown in the second quarter over the 2010 quarterly figures, a result fueled by instabilities in its core advertising market. This, by itself, may be taken as a sign that the economy itself is stuttering.

But investors are nervous about Google’s plans in mobile, exemplified by its surprising $12.5 billion purchase of Motorola Mobility–a buy-out that is absolutely intended to reinforce Android’s position in the ever-more-important smartphone market, but which has left almost as many questions in the air as it seems to answer, particularly when it comes to Motorola’s potentially preferred position as an Android handset maker. Google’s strange behavior in bidding for Nortel’s patent treasure-trove (bidding a multiple of Pi, for example) could also be taken as a sign the company isn’t serious about its obligations.

Google was said, by some, to be poised to capitalize on weaknesses in Apple after the untimely death of Steve Jobs. Whether or not that’s true (and we’re dubious) Google was definitely guilty of some confusing tactics in the aftermath of Jobs’ death last week–particularly when it comes to the cancellation or delay of its next flagship Google-branded Android phone, bearing the next iteration of the OS dubbed Ice Cream Sandwich.