Adventure, Steve Jobs, And Your Leadership Style

Last week Steve Jobs, the visionary and creative genius behind Apple,

died. Within hours my inbox, Facebook feed, and Twitter account were filled with links to, and quotes from, his 2005 Stanford Commencement

address. The central theme was this: live your life fully and honor

your unique interests and passions. Your time on earth is finite–get

out there and engage with the world!

“Your time is limited, so don’t waste it living someone else’s life.

Don’t be trapped by dogma–which is living with the results of other

people’s thinking. Don’t let the noise of other’s opinions drown out

your own inner voice. And most important, have the courage to follow

your heart and intuition. They somehow already know what you truly

want to become. Everything else is secondary.” – Steve Jobs’s 2005

Stanford Commencement Address

Jobs’s message is one of authenticity: honor yourself, your strengths,

your interests, your abilities, and do so without apology or attempt

to placate others. I would assert that there is no better quality or

characteristic we can bring to the world, to our organizations, to our

teams, to our friends and families, than this authenticity.

In fact, I would argue that Jobs not only led from this heart-centered

place of authenticity, but that the Apple product line also embodies

this quality. You don’t need a detailed manual to operate any of

Apple’s hardware (iPod, iPhone, iPad), because its design is in direct

alignment with its function: It is authentic. This pleasurable

usability is the often commented upon brilliance of Apple products.

As an authentic leader, a heart-centered leader, there

is little need for a detailed owner’s manual or how-to directions. It

can take practice to identify, and courage to begin to act in

alignment with our values, but enabling the heart, the inner voice

Jobs describes, as the decision-maker can bring profound results. When

the heart is making decisions and leading–watch out. Watch out,

because this is the space where truly brilliant things can happen, and

those who follow our lead are inspired, engaged, and eager to bring

their talents to the table.

I have spent the better part of the last twenty years climbing the

highest mountains all over the globe, an unconventional life that

invited a lot of envious comments and awe-struck audiences. But

eventually I found that climbing for the sake of climbing wasn’t

enough for me. My heart wasn’t in it. I needed to take my climbing to

the next level, and for me that meant what could be seen as

comparatively pedestrian: teaching and facilitating leadership

development through adventure and the metaphor of adventure. Unfolding

this more recent path is following, as Jobs references, my heart and

intuition. It is my authentic work: my energy and passion for it are

undeniable, and as I work with clients, it is undeniably contagious.

For me this has been the space where I have brought my values and

actions in alignment; it is the space of authenticity. Certainly not

always the easiest place to be–but THE place to be as leaders, THE

place to be to bring our teams and organizations together to achieve

great things, and THE place to be to bring our best self forward and

have the most significant and positive impact on the world and our

communities.