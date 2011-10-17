Airbnb’s Small Army Of Photographers Are Making You (And Them) Look Good

When hosts sign up to use Airbnb’s free professional photo service, they’re visited by a pro to get their properties lit, framed and shot. Airbnb revealed that photographs made a difference to bookings: Their places were booked 2.5 times more frequently than customers who didn’t get pro shots of their place on the Airbnb site, and on an average, the images brought in $1,025 a month.

“Taking crisp, well-lit and composed photographs that accurately convey the look and feel of the space is the most difficult part of creating a listing, so we make it easy,” Airbnb explains. So far, 13,000 properties in Airbnb’s catalogue have been visited and photographed by pros in 383 cities in six continents. Their photographer army has grown quickly, much like the rest of Airbnb, and they intend to keep growing.

Airbnb’s “Photo Service,” the Airbnb blog says, began when its founders went from apartment to apartment to photograph to take photos of listings in the early days of the company. It’s been around as a more formal pilot project from the summer of 2010. Now, “the program effectively runs like a small business within Airbnb,” a spokesperson for Airbnb wrote in an email to Fast Company, with eight in-house photographers managing their global team of contributors. Airbnb prefers photographers with a background in architectural or real estate photography, but does consider photographers with other portfolios if “their portfolio showcases impressive professional skills in composition, lighting, and technique.”

Within a few days following a photo shoot, the photographs make their way to the Airbnb website to accompany the home-owners’ listing. Airbnb also uses the photos in their luxurious “Airbnb Collections,” which group properties by theme (Grape Expectations, Life’s A Beach, Trees & Zzz’s), and gives them a dazzling, exclusive-y feel.

What else do they do with the photos? Not much. For now, Airbnb doesn’t tag the images, but may do so in the future to help out with SEO searchers. (Though, Airbnb is careful to point out, the house owner will always have the option of opting out of such a feature.)

[Youtube iZmtHRQGE3o]