Trends Shaping The Future Of Entertainment

I’ve found one of the best ways to keep track of the innovations and forces that are shaping the current state and future of the media and entertainment industries is just to watch the planning discussions unfold for the annual Futures of Entertainment conference that I help organize. The event–now in its fifth year–features a mix of people working in the media industries and marketing side-by-side on panels with media studies scholars for lengthy discussions about key patterns driving change in the media industries.

This year’s event is Nov. 11-12 (full information about the conference is available here), and I thought it might be worth highlighting the issues and events that will be covered this year, as you think about the 2012 media landscape. Below, I’ve captured six issues we’re focusing on this year, which I believe any media or marketing profession needs to be thinking through:

1.) The influence of key cities in driving media innovation: Our pre-conference session looks at major media innovation coming out of key cities like Mumbai and Rio de Janeiro. The collection of talent urban environments can provide–mixed with great new possibilities for transnational content distribution–is part of the factor, but why are cities like Mumbai, Rio, Shanghai, and others helping drive so much of this media innovation, and what can the rest of the world learn from what’s happening on the ground in these places?

2.) The audience’s role in circulating content: What happens in an environment where circulation is increasingly in the hands of the audience rather than the companies producing content? How does this change the relationship people have with media content? What types of new models rise up for media producers? And, at the same time, what are the new questions, challenges and concerns that rise up with a model that encourages more audience participation in shaping and sharing media content?

3.) Producer/audience collaboration: As organized communities of fans or customers find an increasing number of ways to talk not just about but WITH companies, what new models are arising in media production to better understand, work with, or address the questions and concerns of audiences? More importantly, which of them are actually new and actually give fans greater influence over the content they were once thought to passively “consume?” How can models be devised that give fans actual voice and appropriately compensate them for their labor but which also still allows producers their own voice? What ground has been gained by active audiences, and what power imbalances still remain?

4.) Crowdsourcing: At one time a fad for generating cheap ideas for audiences or generating easy “engagement,” the excitement about the gimmick of crowdsourcing has started to wear off. Which leaves the question: how is this concept actually driving fundamental change? A range of independent media and event producers are today using crowdsourcing not just to collaboratively create content but also to find new ways to circulate content, fund content, and support “long tail” media content that would not have been financially viable in a previous generation.