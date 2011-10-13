Cut The Carbs, Save Your Conference

Dear Event Planners,

For that morning meeting, the lunch in the middle of the training, or the dinner buffet for the evening networking event, please stop the madness. This “all carbs, all the time” approach must stop.

Eating healthy and taking care of ourselves is a lead story daily. HR departments offer information and incentives to employees for losing weight and taking up exercise.

Then, you blow all efforts by offering bagels and pastries for breakfast, sandwiches with mayonnaise and pasta salad for lunch, and pasta with cream sauce and potatoes for dinner. Let’s not forget the cream salad dressing, sugary desserts, and the ever-present bread basket with butter.

Again, let me repeat–your food offerings suck. There. I’ve said it. I’ve taken the bullet for speakers, panelists, participants, attendees, trainees and trainers everywhere.

Just stop it.