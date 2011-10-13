Cut The Carbs, Save Your Conference

Dear Event Planners,
For that morning meeting, the lunch in the middle of the training, or the dinner buffet for the evening networking event, please stop the madness. This “all carbs, all the time” approach must stop.
Eating healthy and taking care of ourselves is a lead story daily. HR departments offer information and incentives to employees for losing weight and taking up exercise.
Then, you blow all efforts by offering bagels and pastries for breakfast, sandwiches with mayonnaise and pasta salad for lunch, and pasta with cream sauce and potatoes for dinner. Let’s not forget the cream salad dressing, sugary desserts, and the ever-present bread basket with butter.
Again, let me repeat–your food offerings suck. There. I’ve said it. I’ve taken the bullet for speakers, panelists, participants, attendees, trainees and trainers everywhere.
Just stop it.
I spoke to a great group of people at a local networking event last night. The buffet consisted of pasta with a heavy cream sauce, two kinds of pizza, a basket of garlic bread, and corn with potatoes. Really? I was starving. So, I ate the meat off the top of the pizza and picked some corn out of the potatoes.
PLEASE offer low-fat, high-protein items for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Not only will the world thank you at these events but you will also have a more focused, alert audience. For every carb and sugar gram you put into these people, the more you lose them. Isn’t the whole point to get your message across to your audience? How can you do that when the entire audience is either starving or taking a carb- and sugar-induced nap?
Grilled chicken, a scrambled egg burrito (corn tortilla, no potatoes), steamed vegetables, a vegetable platter, light yogurt, fresh fruit–these items may cost a little more for your event, but your audience will walk away with your message intact instead of leaving in a coma with no idea what they just heard.
You’re welcome,
Dayna
Dayna Steele is a serial entrepreneur, author and skinny speaker who creates rock stars with her Rock Star Principles of Success. Follow her on Twitter @daynasteele.
[Image: Flickr user HatM]