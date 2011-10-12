Mahindra’s “Spark The Rise” Competition Aims To Tackle India’s Country-Wide Challenges

India is a fast-growing developing nation, but the country still faces plenty of challenges, including contaminated drinking water, polluted air, and a lack of infrastructure. Enter Mahindra’s Spark the Rise competition, where anyone who has a project that will “help India to rise” can submit their ideas related to technology, infrastructure and transportation, energy, agriculture and development, and social entrepreneurship–and get funding from Mahindra, which is the largest automaker in India and the biggest tractor manufacturer in the world. Think of it as India’s answer to the GE Ecomagination Challenge.

After receiving over 1,000 entries in the first round of the competition and receiving nearly 10,000 votes, Mahindra chose the winners (each month, Mahindra is giving winning projects approximately $8,000). Below, we look at our favorites.

The Hydraulic Wheel Lock

This is something that could be useful in any country, but especially on crudely built rural roads. Designed by a group calling itself Team Passionates, the hydraulic wheel lock is a system that can lock any wheel on a car, preventing it from rotating. In the event that, say, your car gets stuck in the sand, the system can lock one of the wheels, causing all of the vehicle’s power to be used on the other wheels–and allowing you to get out from wherever you’re stuck. The design has already been tested on a small vehicle.

Suicide Prevention Rod