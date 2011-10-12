Imagining Life Without Apple

I remember the first time I tried to manage Lotus 1,2,3 on an IBM PC. I had two thoughts immediately. The first: This doesn’t speak a language I understand. And the second: Computers are going to take over the world.

It was a startling revelation.

And for the better part of the past 30 years that was how it went. Sure, I had an Apple IIe when it came out in 1983, but it wasn’t a ‘serious’ computer. The PC, and Windows, ruled the world, and their complex naming conventions, unmemorable drive locations, and brain-searing color schemes left me unable to navigate what had become the computers that ruled the universe.

PCs had the upper hand. And computers with elegant graphical interfaces, software I could understand, and images and sounds that spoke to me left me out of the mainstream.

I remember trying to get comfortable with PCs as my company grew. We bought both Macs and PCs, but the Macs ended up on the desks of editors and graphics people. General office work was left to PCs.

Now, Apple had already made headway into my company. We’d been editing on Avid Media Composers, which began on the Mac. But as Avid was beginning to shift to PC, Apple released Final Cut Pro in 1999. FCP was a game changer for video. While Avid always wanted editors to think in terms of numbers, FCP was an interface that you could play with. You could pull, drag, move, and paste. Video was fluid and malleable; editing was no longer a series of head-scratching math problems. It was a material, like clay or paint. Both Avid and Final Cut were ‘non-linear,’ but Avid was a calculator, and FCP was a paintbrush.