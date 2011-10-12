Yeo Valley Milk-Shake Brings All The Boys To The Yard

It’s the goal of most ad makers today to create brand content that’s at least as watchable as the entertainment it supports. It doesn’t happen often, needless to say, but U.K. dairy brand Yeo Valley and agency BBH London hit the jackpot with “Boy Band,” a mock music video that aired during the opening live show of the British edition of X Factor on Saturday.

The 2-minute film featured a parody boy band, The Churned, extolling the virtues of organic farming. It’s slick and funny and, according to the reaction on social media, vastly superior to the boy band performances on X Factor itself.

The spot is part of the brand’s “Live in Harmony” campaign, designed to convey a serious message across about Yeo Valley’s sustainably produced products, organic farming methods, and West Country roots. It aims to show that organic foods are accessible without resorting to the over-earnest approach typically used in the organic sector. The spot also represents a scenario becoming more common in the agency world–agency creative as songwriter.

BBH creative duo Jonny Durgan and Martin Reed authored the new execution, working with creative director Rosie Arnold. “Boy Band” is a follow-up to 2010’s hugely successful “Rap,” which introduced the music video format with apple-cheeked farmers spitting rhymes about dairy. Durgan says: “After ‘Rap,’ Yeo Valley wanted to do something similar. We tried to go for something a bit more populist, because rap is quite niche within our target market. A boy band, particularly with X Factor, seemed a logical place to start.”