Zynga Announces Game Network, FBI’s Billion-Dollar Biometric Database, Walmart And Facebook Go Local

Zynga Announces New Network, “Project Z” At an event today, Zynga COO John Schappert announced they would soon launch a website with their own network of browser games. Project Z would feature user identities to be used across multiple games called zTags, not unlike the tags used on Xbox Live, PSN, and other game networks. The games at Project Z will likely use HTML 5, as many of Zynga’s new games do. And though this move seems to indicate a desire to diversify away from Facebook, the service will still use Facebook Connect for users to login–thus enabling games to be played between users on Facebook and those on Project Z. —KO

— Updated 3:35 p.m. EST

FBI Launching Billion-Dollar Biometric Database. The Federal Bureau of Investigation has announced that their long awaited 21st-century update of the traditional fingerprint database is going live in January. Within 15 minutes of scanning a suspect’s picture, law enforcement authorities will have a list of all possible matches from a database of more than 10 million mug shots. FBI agents will have access to the database starting in January; local law enforcement agencies will have to wait until 2014 to gain access. —NU

— Updated 12:00 p.m. EST

RIM’s BlackBerry Services Hiccup Again. For the second day running, Research In Motion’s data services have hiccuped, even as its share of the smartphone market is being steadily eroded. Blackberry users around the world experienced outages to their email and BlackBerry Messenger service, with RIM saying they were working on restoring normal services. —NS

–Updated 11:30 a.m. EST

U.K. Government May Partially Censor Porn. Urged on by the Mothers Union, a U.K.-based Christian charity organization, the U.K. government is set to roll out a proposal that will require Internet subscribers to opt in to access sexually explicit content. David Cameron has been in talks with the charity about various policy changes that would protect children from sexual content, the Guardian reports. Cameron is also expected to announce curbs to other media, such as images on billboards and in advertising, the Guardian reports. —NS