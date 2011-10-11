5 Tips On Using Instagram To Delight Your Customers

Instagram is an app that allows users to take, adjust, and share photos–pretty simple and straightforward. Despite (or maybe because of) its simplicity, Instagram has gotten a lot of traction in the time it’s been available, to the tune of 150 million photos uploaded (that’s 15 every second), all from a single platform–the Apple iPhone. The really powerful aspect of the app is the ability to share, like, and comment on other people’s photos. In other words, it’s another social network.

And just like Facebook and Twitter before it, various brands

have discovered Instagram and are using it to connect. Some forward-thinking

brands are already on Instagram: Starbucks,

GE, Sharpie markers, Brisk Iced Tea, and Red Bull. All are exploring whether

creating and posting pictures can build their relationship with customers, but some are doing it better than others. The best brands using

Instagram have learned what’s true of success on any social network: It’s about

being interesting, not about pushing products.

Some of the brands currently on Instagram are using it the

way brands used the Internet in 1999, as a way of “digitalizing” their

marketing materials. Follow some brands and all you’ll see are picture after

picture of their products and their brand materials. That old-school approach is no more interesting than

listening to a person at a party yammer on and on about themselves and their

job.

It’s probably not surprising that some of the brands using

Instagram best are fashion brands: Bergdorfs,

Burberry, Gucci, and Threadless–they’re all on Instagram and

I follow all of them. Their photo streams are more than just product shots: interesting

content (employees, old ads, fashion show backstage shots, bouncy castles,

piles of T-shirts) captured with a point

of view and an editorial eye.

For brands to be successful on Instagram, they have to get

past their inherent interest in selling and instead get interested in:

Having a distinctive view of the world

Cultivating a unique visual sense

Capturing things that are interesting to the brand and to the core target customer

Training your eye for what makes for a great, provocative, engaging image

When

in doubt, entrusting the work to someone in the organization that has the above!

By adopting these rules, brands will find that Instagram

(and other social tools) will become powerful ways of attracting, growing, and

engaging an increasingly visually sophisticated populace.

