New Speakers And Topics Announced For Innovation Uncensored; Only 3 Weeks Left To Register!

Time is running out to register for Innovation Uncensored in San Francisco. We’re only three weeks away and we’re excited!

Can you blame us?

The CEOs of eBay, Ticketmaster, SolarCity, craigslist, Virgin America, Startup America Partnership, Erly, Livestrong, and Path are coming. But that’s not all, we also have executives from HBO, LinkedIn, Water.org, Cisco, Adobe, SCVNGR, and many more.

Here’s a quick glance at some of the topics we’ll be discussing on November 2nd:

How to Spend $100 Million of Mark Zuckerberg’s Money

Newark has become a hotbed of possibility…and not just because Mark Zuckberg pledge $100 million for its public schools. How Mayor Cory Booker (pictured, at left) wants to change the way we think about business, philanthropy, and education.

Music, Movies, and Money

From couches to concerts, how Ticketmaster and HBO are embracing new digital experiences.