Time For A Checkup: Is Your Personal Brand Healthy?

How strong is your personal brand? Today, rather than sharing tips to build a stronger brand, we are going to turn the focus onto the current state of your personal brand. Below are several questions for you to answer. Be honest–and remember, even the strongest personal brands usually have room for improvement.

1) Are you staying consistent? Consistency is one of the most important elements of building a strong brand. You need to be consistently interacting with your audience, and you need to be doing so in a consistent manner. You shouldn’t be Mr. Amateur Comedian one week, and the next week present yourself of Mr. All Business. Are you consistent?

2) Is your brand focused? Similar to point number one above, it is essential that your brand stays focused on the core of your brand. You can’t be everything to everyone, so don’t try. If you’re a forensic accounting expert, don’t branch off and spend time talking about how to beat the stock market. Are you sticking to the core of your brand?

3) Is your brand relevant? Take a moment and consider you target customers. Does your brand appeal to them? How does your brand identity compare with others who are successful in your market? It’s good to think outside the box–but not so far that you are no longer relevant to your customers. Does your brand appeal to your target market?

4) Is your brand actively evolving? Too many business owners have created a static personal brand. It never changes, never evolves, never moves. And that’s just not appealing. Your audience is attracted to authenticity, and that includes growth. Is your personal brand evolving?

5) Is your personal brand engaging? Does your audience find you appealing? Do they want to follow you Twitter in order to hear what you’re up to? Do they want to attend your speeches and read your book?