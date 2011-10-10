Present Perfect: Why Gift-Giving Sites Are Having Their Groupon Moment

Giftiki, launching today, says it is a “gifting engine and social commerce platform that will alter the act of gift giving as we know it.” The site was brought into existence because nowadays “with so many friends to appreciate–both online and off–it’s tough to give substantially to each and every one.”

The site has partnered with American Express, utilizing its new digital

payments platform Serve as a “future redemption option” and while that’s

being set up, recipients can cash in their gifted dollars, converted

into “Giftiki dollars” at Amazon.com and a number of brick-and-mortar

retailers like Macy’s and Starbucks, or choose to get the cash as a

freely convertible AmEx gift card. There’s also an iPhone app in-bound,

tightly integrated into the OS so that notifications about upcoming

birthdays pop up, along with other alerts about ongoing collaborative

gift rounds. And there’s an “interactive,

game-like interface”–when you join through Facebook, it

automatically pulls in your friends’ data and their birthdays, to create a

frictionless sign-up procedure.

It’s all very clever–and also very familiar. Last month we wrote about Shareagift, a new global-serving site

that has a more Kickstarter feel than Giftiki, deliberately aimed at

general celebrations rather than birthdays, but it too has collaborative

funding, a degree of gamification, and tries to automate and simplify

much of the gifting process. Then came Giftly, an attempt to create an

independant “gift card that works absolutely everywhere.” Oh, and LetsGiftIt, and a few others, too.

What’s going on here? Why are there suddendly all these sites popping out of their ribbon-wrapped packages?

For starters, we’re all now plenty used to social networking, to online payments, to playing in collaborative online games, and we’re warming up to group micropayments thanks to sites like Kickstarter. In explaining Shareagift, founder Justine Angelli noted her inspiration came from gift-buying experiences of her own, an awareness of social networking and group microfunding, and the fact “in these rather hard economic times, when people don’t have the money to waste on presents” that it seemed a good conclusion. Giftiki founder and CEO justin Stanislaw tells Fast Company that “The light bulb really went off when I received the following for a birthday: an ugly tie, a shirt that I would never wear, five greeting cards that were empty, and a million text messages and Facebook posts,” when what he really wanted was front and center seats to an NBA game. Aware that “we are trending heavily towards collaborative commerce,” thanks to social networks and the need to “spend smarter,” he created Giftiki.