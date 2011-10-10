Facebook Releases First iPad App, Netflix Dumps Qwikster, U.S. Feds Seek Out WikiLeaks Emails, Sony Wants Rights To “Steve Jobs”

Facebook (Finally) Releases Its iPad App. Facebook released its first iPad app today . Available for download for free, the app includes tablet-optimized features around photo sharing and viewing, game play, chat, and touchscreen navigation with “tap, slide, or pinch” gestures. As Nick Bilton noted for the New York Times Bits blog today, the app could “convince people to choose an iPad over competitors, as there is no Facebook app specifically tailored for tablets running Google’s Android software.” –LK

–Updated 4:30 p.m. EST

Demand Media Announces Massive Cutbacks. Content mill dynamo Demand Media is drastically cutting back on the level of content posted on eHow.com. In an email sent to Demand Media’s freelancers, the company stated their intent to focus instead on specialized “slide shows, video series and feature articles.” Demand has ongoing content agreements with, among others, USA Today, Cracked and livestrong.com. —NU

Netflix Abandons Qwikster, Will Keep DVDs. Netflix will keep its DVD mailing business after all, company CEO Reed Hastings has revealed in a blog post. In August, Netflix announced that it would spin off its DVD business into a separate operation, Qwikster, while keeping its streaming service in-house. At the time, many questioned the CEO’s decision to break a winning system. Now, the company has reconsidered its decision. “It is clear that for many of our members two websites would make things more difficult, so we are going to keep Netflix as one place to go for streaming and DVDs,” Hastings wrote. —NS

–Updated 8:30 a.m. EST

iPhone 4S Already Best-Selling. The iPhone 4S has, in pre-orders, already proved a hit: AT&T shot through 200,000 units in the first 12 hours of availability on Friday, and Sprint confirmed on the weekend that it had sold its allotment too, alongside U.K. retailers too. AT&T says its the best iPhone launch ever. For context, across five nations the iPhone 4 sold 600,000 pre-order units in the first 24 hours. Update: Apple has confirmed that it has sold 1 million units across carriers in the first 24 hours, setting a new record for iPhone sales. –KE

Guardian Newspaper Shares Its Newslist. U.K. newspaper The Guardian has taken the unusual step of sharing its newslist, the usually closely guarded time-based list of stories that are about to be published, including ones that writers and editors merely hope to pin down. Portions of the newslist will be revealed in a daily blog, in the hope that, as the newspaper puts it “you can help us make news” because commentary is invited via Twitter. –KE