Work Smart: Live And Work With A Bias Toward Action

I set out to find the best process for managing projects, but couldn’t. That’s because the best ones are all DIY. However, I did discover a theme: A bias toward action. Every creative occasion–whether it’s a meeting, brainstorm, or a personal project–can be reduced to three things. I call it the “Action Method.”

Scott is the author of the national best-selling book Making Ideas Happen and CEO of Behance, a company that develops products and services for creative industries. Behance’s products include the Behance Network, the world’s leading platform for creative professionals to showcase their work, and The 99%, a think tank and annual conference focused on leadership and execution in the creative world.



Previously on Work Smart: