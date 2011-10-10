Dell World’s App Puts Control Of Conferences In Audiences’ Hands

The best part of any conference usually takes place in the halls–where you can network, of course, but also where you can find the answers you were looking for and have the kind of conversations you wanted when you came to the conference in the first place.

A new app that Dell is pioneering at its first-ever Dell World conference this week will attempt to simulate that experience at least somewhat and, say Dell executives, vastly improve the overall conference experience.

Most conference apps are just digital versions of the paper program. But Dell will use the app, created by Austin-based RED Method, to solicit real-time feedback from conference attendees and use that feedback to re-jigger programs on the fly so they do a better job of hitting the points the audience is interested in most hearing about.

One of the most interesting features of the app, which is sponsored by Windows 7 and will be available on Android devices, iPhones, Windows 7 phones, and BlackBerrys, is a virtual joystick (pictured, right) that attendees can use to rate how interested they are in the things a particular speaker is talking about at the time they’re speaking about them.

Matt Walton, CEO of RED Method, which builds mobile apps for large enterprise companies, tells Fast Company that conference organizers can then use that feedback to fine-tune later sessions and ensure they focus on attendees’ particular areas of interest.

“The audience is now controlling and changing the conference in real-time, based on their feedback,” he says.