The Solar Decathlon Winners Design A House That Generates Clean Power, But Doesn’t Cost Big Bucks

It was the austerity year. With 4,000 students, 19 cool-looking houses, 357,000 visitors, and 10 days of fevered competition, 2011’s Solar Decathlon–the Department of Energy’s biennial student house-building contest–had all the buzz of previous years. But the houses were a lot cheaper.

Setting up for a week on the Mall in Washington, D.C., the model houses (we wrote about the process of building one of the entries earlier) were put through the renewable energy paces, to see which could use the least energy and generate the most from the sun. Unlike other years, though, thrift was at a premium.

Back in 2009, some teams spent upwards of $800,000. This time, following the introduction of a specific affordability test, most came in the $250,000 to $350,000 range, says the contest’s director, Richard King.

“We’re in a recession, and we want to show that solar is affordable. Last time, the homes were escalating in costs, because you can pour a lot of money into high-cost components. These houses were more appropriate for 2011. But actually by bringing them all to around the same cost, it made for a tighter contest.”

In the end, the University of Maryland took the overall prize for its WaterShed, followed by Purdue for INhome, and New Zealand (Victoria University of Wellington). Others won side contests for architecture, engineering, market appeal, and in other categories.