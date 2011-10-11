How One Encounter With Steve Jobs Remapped My Future

I met Steve Jobs in 1981–at least I remember it as ‘81–at the Stanford Design Conference, where he happened to be speaking. In the lineup of primarily male, suited speakers, he stood out in his jeans, with his swoopy hair and overabundance of youthful passion. When he shared his vision regarding the future of personal computing, it was as if he parted a veil and we could see directly into that future. An engine ignited in me that day. It compelled me–and still compels me– to, by any manner or means possible, live in that future.

I had not heard of him before. I was newly out of college, a

casual artist/designer at best, living a simple life in a cloistered college

town. And yet, I knew that he knew what he was talking about. All of a sudden I

wanted to move to California, work at Apple, and be around THAT

vision. He foretold the future and that was where I wanted to reside.

At lunch, he came over and we talked about Reed College in

Portland, where I was living. I didn’t know him so I wasn’t nervous; I

was as shy with him as I was with everyone else, but not nervous. We both talked about

going to Reed. What I meant by going to Reed was, “Visiting my British

boyfriend and hanging out with smart people.” He meant auditing

calligraphy classes. I assumed he was one of the gifted ‘rich’ kids and he

may have assumed the same about me. In actuality we both have very similar

economic backgrounds.

I mentioned Evergreen State College in Washington State, from which I graduated. Jobs heard it was an alternative and somewhat creative

college, and asked why I went there and if I could tell him more about it. He was interested, but I was a little embarrassed because it wasn’t the norm. If I had a ‘voice’

back then, I might have said: “It’s a self-creation oriented, entrepreneurial

college.” But we didn’t think in the entrepreneurial way back then, and I

had not yet found my voice. I didn’t know why I sought out that education at the time, but

now I understand it was teaching me how to be the entrepreneur I am today.

Before I came up with a response, a very bright, large, and

bejeweled red-haired woman came over and swept Jobs away in grand fashion.

Perhaps an investor, she had his arm in a strong grip and said “Stephen! I

have so many people I want you to meet!” His hand swung back toward me as

he vanished into the distance, growing smaller and smaller. I went back to my

lunch. Today I imagine that I just might have caught one of his last fleeting and unstructured moments in time.

Ultimately, I did move to San Francisco, and I was offered a job at Apple within the year. From that singular talk about the future,

the course of my life opened to future potentials that I knew were coming. While I

ultimately did not take the job at Apple (kick self here) I was hooked on ‘the

future,’ and embraced the computers that appeared within the year or two. I

became a self-taught graphic designer using various iterations of the Mac for

the next 20 years.

Last week this particular conversation with Jobs entered my

awareness. Perhaps sensing what was coming, I began really working it over in my mind. What emerged from this was a heightened awareness of the important role

this talk played in my current life some 30 years later.