How To Discover Amazing Talent For Your Startup

It seems that becoming an entrepreneur is a fad these days. Every week that goes by I meet countless people who profess their desire to work for a startup. They’ve never done it before, but how hard can it be? They’re young, bright, and capable of producing great work. They’ve cut their teeth in the corporate environment, but that no longer provides them with intellectual stimulation, and the grind of the regular workday has become too mundane. What’s not to like about a cool office, great people, and working on the next big thing? It’s just a question of pulling the trigger. But are they really right for the job?

It’s great to see such excitement among my peers, especially in New York, where the tech scene has literally exploded in the last two years. Companies like Foursquare, Gilt, and GroupMe have fueled interest in startups and popularized the belief that technology can change everything. Having this type of attitude is the heart of innovation. It’s the irrational optimism that spurs entrepreneurs into action and allows them to rethink entire categories and ways of connecting with people. But excitement and optimism are only part of the story–they alone won’t make an entrepreneur successful. Nor will pure technical or business talent. At some point, things will get tough and the entrepreneur will have to rely on a different set of qualities to power through a crisis and keep the business moving.

Since the idea of Wanderfly came about two years ago, my co-founders and I have had the opportunity to interview dozens of people before building our team to the current group of 10. All in all, we’ve worked with 40 individuals in some capacity, including interns, contractors, part timers, and regular employees. We’ve seen everything: promising candidates not living up to their expectations, people not showing up to work one day, job offers being accepted only to be turned down a few days later, and candidates who were simply bad for the company. Throughout this experience, we’ve noticed that the successful hires all share a certain set of qualities. Most of these are behavioral in nature; you’ll likely not find them on a resume, and traditional interview questions won’t uncover them, either. Yet their importance cannot be overstated, as oftentimes they’re the difference between a great and poor working relationship.

I’ve condensed the most important traits of successful entrepreneurs into five key themes. For each one, I suggest ways to test prospective candidates to ensure that they have them. Note that I’ve made one assumption: You’re already dealing with someone who’s smart, talented, and, generally speaking, a rock star. These are the qualities that build on their skills and allow them to be a valuable member of the team.

THEY HAVE A HISTORY OF CREATING. Successful entrepreneurs have all started things of their own. That doesn’t necessarily mean they’ve run their own companies. But they’ve done other things to demonstrate their interest in and compatibility with the entrepreneur lifestyle. For example, they may have started the proverbial lemonade stand when they were a child, or helped their parents out with the family business. Others may have moonlighted during their regular jobs with consulting work on the side, or built an app as a hobby. One candidate I spoke with helped a small business grow into a profitable operation right out of school. Why is this so important? These people have an innate appreciation for a lean startup environment and the effort it takes to build something from scratch. They can create something out of nothing, using their own resourcefulness and tools they have at their disposal. And they’re more likely to understand the requirements of working at a startup and to treat the company as their own. Ask your candidates about their past entrepreneurial experiences–it’s a great way to gauge their true interest in the field.

THEY’RE MENTALLY PREPARED FOR A BIG CHANGE. I’ve yet to speak with someone who woke up one day and decided to be an entrepreneur. As with anything, becoming an entrepreneur takes time, and the decision to go out on your own is a big one. Successful entrepreneurs have thought about this moment a lot, they’ve weighed the risks and benefits, and despite some serious downsides, they’re still convinced that it’s the best way to go. When hiring, we like to highlight the realities of the job as much as the benefits to get a read on the candidate’s reaction. Have you considered the implications of a big salary cut? Are you comfortable with the business changing multiple times in the next few months? Can you work without supervision and define your tasks? The keepers are unfazed by all of these questions. The bad ones will be caught off guard and ask for assurances to hedge their bets. I’ve run into this problem a few times–candidates’ excitement turning into doubt late in the interview process, once they’ve understood the true implications of the job. Don’t sympathize with them; you’re only asking them to take a small fraction of the risk the founders incurred to get the company off the ground.