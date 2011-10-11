Taking Location-Based Services From Incomprehensible To Indispensable

There are some things that are really, really popular. But they’ll never be mainstream. Like LARPing. And dressing animals up like people. And dressing people up like animals. I don’t condone the latter two, but LARPing is pretty sweet.

There are other things that are really, really popular and will go mainstream. I’m ignoring all the naysayers out there, and am going to say location-based services are one of those things. Maybe not exactly the generation of LBS services we have right now, but mark my words, LBS will go mainstream.

Here’s the deal. It takes a while for some technology-related trends to gain broader appeal. Just a few examples of real-life technology breakthroughs that people have sworn would never take off, in no particular order: the Internet, texting, email, electricity, and the iPod. Before I get attacked for comparing location-based services to electricity, let me just clarify: I am not comparing location-based services to electricity.

I’m implying that everyone has doubts about certain types of technologies becoming ubiquitous before they do. Take this piece from Mark Weiser of PARC from 1991, predicting that not only computers, but tablets would gain widespread traction. At the time, and for years later, people were skeptical. Newsweek declared in 1995 that the Internet would never replace a daily newspaper, affect education, or change the way government works. So yeah, Newsweek was all kinds of wrong. (Didn’t they sell for a dollar recently?)

The opening line of Mark Weiser’s visionary piece is particularly striking:

“The most profound technologies are those that disappear. They weave themselves into the fabric of everyday life until they are indistinguishable from it.”

I couldn’t agree more. The hard part, of course, is making a technology that “disappears,” but I believe location-based services are well on their way to doing just that. To break down that macro-level challenge a bit, here are a few other things that share common space with ubiquity: