Building A Steep Trajectory Of Improvement: The Pret A Manger Case

Building a magnetic product is never a one-shot deal. Without a steep trajectory of

improvement, entropy sets in and demand withers. If you hope to attract enduring demand, you

need to begin improving the same day your product goes on sale. Pret a Manger, the worldwide

chain of fresh-food, urban sandwich stores, shows how it’s done.

Pret was founded in Britain in the late 1980s by Julian Metcalfe and Sinclair Beecham. After

a few miserable, money-losing years, the pair hit on a menu that worked. When their first

shop turned a profit in 1990, they opened a second that was profitable in 15 months. Pret was

on its way. By 2010, with 250 stores worldwide and revenues of £320 million, per store

revenues hover around £1.2 million, more than 50% higher than any of its rivals (Eat, Greggs,

Starbucks).

Pret’s success is a function of its relentless improvement over a 20-year period, with a

focus on three dimensions. One involves steadily improving the quality, taste, affordability,

and overall appeal of its food offerings. Another centers on maintaining and elevating its

already high standards of customer service. And the third focuses on expanding store outlets

so that Pret becomes a convenient option for more and more people around the world.

The first two challenges are in the hands of founder Metcalfe, now acting as Creative

Director. His obsession with improvement is quite real and a source of some exasperation even

to himself. “That’s the difference between mediocre and great and it’s extremely elusive and

some of our sandwiches are bloody great, they really work. It takes years of relationships

with the suppliers to get the right cheese, to get the right seasoning mix in the mayo. You

can’t just go and buy Hellman’s and bung it together.”

Pret constantly reinvents its offerings, even those that are popular. Pret’s pickle recipe

has been revised 15 times, the chocolate brownie 36 times, and the carrot cake 50 times.

Metcalfe also keeps pushing to improve quality in other ways. In 2009, after watching the

documentary film The End of the Line, about the dangers of overfishing, he promptly banned

the use of bluefin tuna in sandwiches and sushi. In 2010, Pret began posting basic

nutritional information, including calorie counts and fat content, in every store.

To keep customer service on an upward trajectory, CEO Clive Schlee has been working to devise

managerial, organizational, and training systems to replicate Metcalfe’s cheery obsessiveness

in store locations around the world. Prospective recruits are asked to spend a day working,

for pay, in a Pret shop; then their fellow workers vote on whether or not they should be

hired. Democracy in business? To maintain a connection between the front lines and the back

office, every Pret manager is required to spend four days a year on the shop floor. Pret pays

well, and hands out bonuses and prizes. Pret’s policy: “We hire happy people and teach them

to make sandwiches.”