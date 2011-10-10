The Paradigm Project: A Model For Getting People Excited About Uncommon Causes

In the competitive space of philanthropy and philanthrocapitalism, how do you break through the clutter and get people engaged in an issue that isn’t the tug-on-your-heart-strings norm?

This week, The Paradigm Project hopes to do just that by starting a conversation about fuel-efficient cook stoves. They hope to bring to light the issues that women in many parts of Africa face each day walking up to 15 miles to find wood to cook food with their live Woodwalk campaign. It’s a 10-day walk from San Diego to Los Angeles (October 4–13, 2011) during which a team of founders, staff, partners, and volunteers are carrying 50-pound bundles of wood on their backs replicating the trials and challenges of the women they’re working to help. At the finish line in Los Angeles on October 13th, they will construct an “African cooking experience” complete with a traditional Kenyan hut that they’ll also be cooking in along the way. Visitors will have an opportunity to step inside and experience the smoky hut, which is equal to smoking 40 cigarettes per day.

The Paradigm Project is utilizing five uncommon sense principals to get in front of the people whose help they need to create permanent change:

Seek the truth first.

About 3 billion people around the world are subject to open-fire cooking every day, which means forests are disappearing, women and children are dying from smoke inhalation, and families are spending vast amounts of time and money just to cook. Open fire cooking causes respiratory disease, economic instability, and immeasurable destruction of natural resources.

The problem is obvious, but the solution is not. It may seem easiest to start a charity and collect donations to then donate stoves to the women in need, but the founders of The Paradigm Project studied other organizations who had pursued that path and saw issues with the lack of business and infrastructure to support the continued use of these stoves, as well as the lack of commitment from owners if the product was donated, versus being purchased at a subsidized rate. Instead, they have carefully crafted a business model that sells clean-burning and efficient “rocket stoves” that are connected to the carbon markets. The use of efficient cook stoves reduces emissions, which in turn generates carbon credits that are sold through European and U.S.-based carbon markets. Proceeds from these sales create a self-sustaining mechanism that ultimately eliminates the need for continued outside funding. Surplus proceeds support other community projects such as clean water, health clinics, and schools at the discretion of the community.