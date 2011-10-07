I didn’t know Steve Jobs, so why am I so sad?

I didn’t know Steve Jobs and I certainly felt sad for his family and for his death, but I have been trying to figure out why I feel so sad.

I think I may have found an answer, at least for me. It relates to

an oft told story by my mentor and world renowned leadership expert, Warren Bennis.

As I can best remember, it is a story regarding the funeral procession of F.D.R. As the story goes, when the funeral procession

proceeded in Washington, D.C., one man was suddenly overcome with

uncontrollable emotion. Sobbing almost convulsively he caused the man

next to him to ask, “You seem so overwrought and upset, did you know

F.D.R.?”

The first man replied, “No, but he knew me.”

That comes the closest to explaining my deep sadness over Steve’s death.

In a world in which delivering on promises, delighting customers and

exceeding expectations has all but disappeared with a shift from

companies providing true value to short term ROI, Jobs and Apple’s

products under him delivered ROT, meaning Return On Trust.

For more than a decade, whenever Jobs talked up an upcoming product

and then launched it, we could almost always trust that we would not be

disappointed. In a world where we have felt increasingly naive and

silly to get our hopes about anything, Jobs and Apple didn’t disappoint.