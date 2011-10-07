How Tablets Are Revolutionizing The Business/Consumer Relationship

For media publishers, the last three years have been nothing short of revolutionary. The introduction of tablets and e-readers such as the iPad, the Kindle, and the Nook, have dramatically altered the publishing landscape. But the impact of these devices is not limited to publishers and consumers–the rapid adoption of tablet technology has forever changed the way that businesses interact with their customers.

Consider the following:

By the year 2015, there will be 82.1 million tablet users in the U.S. alone.

What’s more, those 82 million tablet users will dramatically change their habits of media usage. A survey by Seven.co.uk reveals the following:

* Use of desktop computers is down for 35% iPad owners since they bought the device

* Use of laptops is also down since they bought an iPad at 39%