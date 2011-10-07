How Tablets Are Revolutionizing The Business/Consumer Relationship

For media publishers, the last three years have been nothing short of revolutionary. The introduction of tablets and e-readers such as the iPad, the Kindle, and the Nook, have dramatically altered the publishing landscape. But the impact of these devices is not limited to publishers and consumers–the rapid adoption of tablet technology has forever changed the way that businesses interact with their customers.
Consider the following:
By the year 2015, there will be 82.1 million tablet users in the U.S. alone.
What’s more, those 82 million tablet users will dramatically change their habits of media usage. A survey by Seven.co.uk reveals the following:
* Use of desktop computers is down for 35% iPad owners since they bought the device
* Use of laptops is also down since they bought an iPad at 39%
* 87% of owners are using it every day of the week
* 26% for half an hour to an hour per day
* 32% for 1-2 hours per day
* 24% for more than 2 hours a day
There is no question that the iPad and other tablets have revolutionized the media landscape, both nationally and internationally. The question facing business owners is simple: How can you leverage this new technology to create stronger relationships with your customers? Below are several suggestions:
1) Create an active social media presence. If you aren’t already active on social media, now is the time to engage. According to Seven.co.uk, 41% of iPad owners utilize their device for social networking. Are you active on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube? If not, you are missing out on a valuable opportunity to connect with your audience.
2) Write a book on your area of expertise. Books and e-books are a natural compliment to your career and help establish your expertise. They are perfectly suited for tablet technology. Seven.co.uk reports that 25% of iPad owners use their device to read books–so if you have a book in mind to write, tablet technology is helping experts reach out to a wider audience.
3) Create a dynamic, interactive website. Seven.co.uk reports that 75% of iPad owners regularly access the internet with their device. It’s critical that your business has a compelling website which represents your brand and tells your story. It’s also important that your website works well with the iPad and other tablet devices.
Tablets have completely revolutionized the way media is accessed, both in the U.S. and around the world. This shift represents a great opportunity for CEOs and business owners to change the way they interact with their market. Take advantage of this opportunity to build stronger relationships with clients and customers than ever before.
For more leadership coverage, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
[Image: Flickr user waferbaby]