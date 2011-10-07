Bluetooth 4.0: Innovations Take Tech Far Beyond Hands-Free Douchery

Bluetooth. Say the word and your mind is off and reeling. Few brands can rival it for conjuring vivid images of its users–alpha types douchily barking orders between low-fat latte gulps.

For many of us, however, in practice it remains one of those must-have specs with which our deepest interaction is to reckon that “2.0 is better than 1.0, and it does stereo right?” But the truth is you should care about Bluetooth 4.0 because you’ll probably end up using it a lot, even if don’t know it.

Bluetooth 4.0, you see, is helping distinguish the iPhone 4S from its existing and near-future peer devices (most of which sport some variety of Bluetooth 2.0), because it’s the first smartphone to have it. But it’s also in the recent line of refreshed Macs and soon enough it’ll start turning up in phones, tablets, and computers made by pretty much every other manufacturer.

Bluetooth was created years ago as an international effort, licensed from an official body, to produce a smart, short-range device-to-device radio communications network that could be connected and broken at will. The idea was to simplify pairing mobile devices together, to make it easy to “find” a Bluetooth device and to bring low-power-consumption radio communications to a whole new range of gadgets, iincluding those hands-free headsets you use to chat on your phone while driving (though you know you should really pull over to talk, right?). It was smart, it was relatively cheap, and it did exactly what it said on the box. Of course there were glitches, and some early devices had difficulty talking to each other or even maintaining a good connection, but these were slowly ironed out. Later BT protocols allowed for even lower power consumption (vital when thinking about the limited battery life of, say, a smartphone), simpler pairing, and stereo audio alongside more sophisticated remote wireless control of devices.

And now there’s BT 4.0. As part of the new standard, the BT Forum has designed in all of the previous specifications (which it’s now archived, and labeled “Classic”) and pushed BT tech to the max. Perhaps the most important aspect is the new low-power-consumption mode, and smart-power management that means a BT4 device really only sups on power when it needs to–to the extent that many tiny portable devices could now be powered for significant lumps of time by a common watch battery, sitting idle and almost completely unpowered when not needed (some stats say a coin-sized battery could push power to a BT4 device on standby for a year).

Right out of the gate this has important implications: A host of medical and lifestyle devices could now sport proper wireless capability and the abilty to “wake” on command. Everything from vital lifesign monitors to health and fiteness devices that put FitBit and Nike+ to shame should now be possible, without the hassle of having to regularly charge components of the system nor worry about pairing them to your smartphone. And because there’s this new, low power agreed standard, expect to see many of these devices now communicating with a smartphone directly–instead of with a proprietary interface (like a heart monitor and wristwatch) meaning you can get much more powerful data and analysis right there on the scene.