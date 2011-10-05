It’s Time To Get Vigilant About Smartphone Security

It was 8 a.m. and I was very cross with myself. Upon reaching into my bag to send an email, I had just realized that I had lost my smartphone.

Thankfully at the cafe where I last remembered using it, I found the lady who had served me had, true to form, been very lovely and put the handset out of harm’s way. Deep breath. Lucky me.

But I couldn’t help but wonder as I went on my way–what if she hadn’t been quite so kind? What if some opportunistic soul had seen the phone and snatched it?

Five years ago this would have meant a small financial sting, a call to my network and a couple of irritating days attached to a landline. Today it could cause me a minor disaster.

Anyone in possession of my phone has the potential to access to my contacts, social networking accounts, home and work information and credit card details. Once NFC chips arrive there’s every chance they could have my cash card as well. It’s like having your purse and your laptop stolen simultaneously. (As well as your cell phone. Obviously.)