YouTube Launches Politics Channel, Disney To Acquire Indiagames, Brian Lam On Jobs, Gizmodo, And The iPhone 4

Microsoft Eyes Yahoo. Reuters is reporting Microsoft is again considering purchasing Yahoo, which is soon up for sale, possibly in partnership with another sizable firm. The offer is assuming the two disagreeing factions on Microsoft’s executive team finally decide to spend billions of dollars. In 2008 Microsoft attempted a direct purchase, offering up to $47.5 billion. –KE

[YouTube 8rwsuXHA7RA]

Brian Lam On Jobs, Gizmodo, And The iPhone 4. In “Steve Jobs Was Always Kind To Me (Or, Regrets Of An Asshole)” Brian Lam writes about his experience being on Steve Jobs’s wrong side. Lam, then editorial director of Gizmodo, Gawker Media’s tech blog, received a series of phone calls from a peeved Jobs in the days after Gizmodo reporters acquired a pre-launch iPhone 4 in April 2010. Gizmodo went on to publish a scoop on the iPhone 4, months before Apple officially unveiled their new device. —NS

Disney To Acquire Indiagames. Disney is expanding its reach in India with its upcoming purchase of a leading game developer, Indiagames. Though neither company has confirmed the acquisition, AllThingsD reports that the announcement could be made today. Disney already owns UTV, an Indian media company which has part-ownership of the games company. It looks like Disney is making good on its announcement to shareholders earlier this year, that it would develop its work outside the U.S., and in countries like India.–NS

YouTube Launches Politics Channel. Speeches, parodies, campaign ads–newly launched YouTube Politics will have it all. YouTube’s newest site will be updated with the latest developments on the 2012 election, YouTube wrote on their blog today. Visitors can guage the popularity of contestants (at least on the Internet) through YouTubes viewer stats, which will reveal whose videos are most watched and shared. —NS

–Updated 5:30 a.m. EST