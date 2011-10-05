Vote Now To Strengthen Nonprofits

Vote early and often to tell American Express where to spend their philanthropic dollars. Choose from among 25 meaningful historic sites that are also vital community centers in the Twin Cities–from providing arts programming to addressing social justice. The deadline is Wednesday, October 12.

The winning nonprofit will get the largest share of a $1 million pot, but five years of experience with this AmEx contest shows that the winners along with many of the competitors will gain additional benefits as well. By mobilizing support to participate in past contests, many of the nonprofits transformed their organizational capacity, including building better boards and expanding their fundraising bases. Additionally, 17 of the 25 Boston competitors joined forces after the 2009 competition to create an ongoing campaign to increase attendance and participation in their events and programs.

American Express is an early innovator with this philanthropic approach that some refer to as “crowdsourcing” or “crowdfunding.” Launched in 2006, Partners in Preservation (PIP) is a program in which American Express, in partnership with the National Trust for Historic Preservation, has awarded $5.5 million over a five-year period toward preserving 56 historic places throughout the United States. “We recently recommitted to our partnership with the National Trust and have dedicated to spend another $10 million in the coming 5 years for preservation efforts,” according to Tim McClimon, President, American Express Foundation.

Motivating nonprofits to build support

“In contests like this one, some organizations proactively mobilize their supporters and others don’t. The mobilizers win,” explained John Hecklinger, Chief Program Officer of GlobalGiving, in an interview. “Some have complained that voting mechanisms like this one give an advantage to large organizations. We have not observed this to be the case. In a campaign like this one, it’s possible that a small but enthusiastic group supporting a less famous or visible site could out-campaign a much more visible site.”

Friends of the Paragon Carousel is a case in point. “We were the dark horse to win,” Judeth Van Hamm told me. Van Hamm was the founder of Paragon, a 2009 PIP winner. “We were a small organization, morale was low, our building was sad and decrepit, we had just lost our board chair. But when the folks from the NTHP met with us to recommend that we apply for this PIP grant, that was a turning point. We galvanized the people who remembered the amusement park and folks in the community who wanted to enjoy the carousel.” Today, reported Van Hamm, Paragon has a highly energized board led by the person who was the most active leader in the PIP campaign; they have expanded membership, and enlisted many volunteers.

“The Pui Tak Center in Chicago, a 2007 winner, mobilized support from people of all ages from here and from China,” reported Cheryl Green Rosario, Director of Philanthropy, American Express. Pui Tak provides a broad range of services for new immigrants, as well as educational programs for children and adults.